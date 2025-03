LISTEN: Eric Church releases new single “Hands Of Time”, announces new album

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 10: Eric Church performs on stage during day three of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Eric Church has released his new single “Hands Of Time” off his upcoming album Evangeline vs. The Machine.

The Chief’s new album surprisingly popped up on Apple Music today with a release date of May 2nd.