Lainey Wilson visits Chimney Rock, North Carolina to deliver supplies, thank first responders

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By Woody

Lainey Wilson visited the village of Chimney Rock, North Carolina on Monday (October 21) to deliver supplies to those affected by Hurricane Helene and to thank first responders.

“Country music superstar Lainey Wilson made a surprise visit to the Village to offer encouragement and thank the Sheriff’s Department and Chimney Rock Village Fire Department for their work. The Village is appreciative of efforts to bring awareness and support to our community.” Chimney Rock Village, NC shared on Facebook after Lainey’s visit.

Posted by Chimney Rock Village NC on Monday, October 21, 2024
