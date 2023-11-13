Lainey Wilson has a new Stanley Cup on the way for fans

Lainey Wilson x Stanley Cup Partnership Lainey Wilson has a new Country Gold Stanley Cup!

By Caitlin Fisher

If you missed your chance at Lainey Wilson’s “Watermelon Moonshine” Stanley Tumbler back in July, she’s giving fans another chance!

After her first Tumbler sold in 11 minutes this summer, Lainey has partnered with Stanley once again, this time to release the second exclusive, 40oz Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler: Country Gold!

This new tumbler, ranging about $55, is set to be released on Tuesday, November 14 at 11 a.m. CT and will have some unique features that make this new product a must-have for fans: flecks of gold shimmer over a deep burgundy base to reflect Lainey’s signature style with the bottom of the tumbler featuring “LW” – her initials.

Lainey Wilson New Stanley Cup Lainey Wilson X Stanley Cup Country Gold design

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!