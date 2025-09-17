Kenny Chesney Is In Studio Working On A New Project

Honoree Kenny Chesney performs onstage during the 2014 American Country Countdown Awards at Music City Center on December 15, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for dcp)

Kenny is back in the studio but this time it’s not for new music - he is actually in the middle of recording his first ever audio book ‘Heart Life Music’. The book will take you along Kenny’s 25 year long career.

“It takes a lot longer than I thought to record an audio book, or maybe it’s just I would get lost in seeing all the people and places along the way....” -Kenny Chesney

“I got to live this crazy dream alongside so many heroes, make great friends. Hearing it come out of my mouth, it’s a lot to take in; I almost wouldn’t believe it if I hadn’t been there.”-Kenny Chesney

‘Heart Life Music’ comes out on November 4th!