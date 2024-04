CMT red carpet: Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll arrive at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center in Austin. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO were on their way to Austin, Texas for the 2024 CMT Awards when their private plane had to make an emergency landing due to a screen malfunction.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie safely made it to the awards show where they celebrated Jelly winning in 3 different categories!