Jelly Roll will be sporting a new smile at the CMT Music Awards on April 7

Jelly Roll is rocking a new smile after undergoing major mouth reconstruction surgery!
In March, the country star’s wife, Bunnie Xo, documented his smile transformation, with a video of Jelly Roll under anesthesia in order to make the extensive procedure a little more bearable.
Jelly Roll sat in the dentist’s chair at least three times getting all of his work done, but the results speak for themselves.
@xomgitsbunnie
What do y’all think? 🤔 Should he put the gold & diamonds back in? #jellyandbunnie♬ Frolic (Theme from "Curb Your Enthusiasm" TV Show) - Luciano Michelini
We’ll be able to see Jelly Roll rock his new pearly whites during the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 7 at 8/7c on CBS and Paramount+.