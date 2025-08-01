‘Hulk Hogan Day’ declared in Florida to honor the late wrestling legend

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared August 1, 2025 to be ‘Hulk Hogan Day’ in the state of Florida.

In honor of a great Floridian, Hulk Hogan, we are lowering the flags at the capitol and in Pinellas County tomorrow. Additionally, I am officially declaring tomorrow, August 1st, 2025, as "Hulk Hogan Day" in Florida.



Rest in peace, brother. pic.twitter.com/Np5uRZucTa — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 31, 2025

Both the U.S. and Florida flags will be flown at half-staff Friday at the state capitol and in Pinellas County, which includes Clearwater — the city that Hulk called home for the last 13 years of his life.