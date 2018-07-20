Now Playing
680AM 104.9FM KKYX FM
Last Song Played
Country Legends
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
680AM 104.9FM KKYX FM
Last Song Played
Country Legends

Posted: July 20, 2018

JW’s How To: Amazon Alexa

Comments

By Johnnie Walker

JW plays with an Amazon Echo to show you some of crazy stuff it can do, and he even shows you how to set it up so you can simply ask Alexa to play KKYX Country Legends!

You just have to download the Alexa App on your phone, which you’ll need to set up the Alexa.

Then search under SKILLS for KKYX Country Legends. Tap on the skill, tap ENABLE, and you’re set to go!

JW plays with his Amazon Echo, and shows how to get KKYX setup on Alexa, so all you have to do to hear your favorite country classics is ask!

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation