JW’s How To: Amazon Alexa

By Johnnie Walker

JW plays with an Amazon Echo to show you some of crazy stuff it can do, and he even shows you how to set it up so you can simply ask Alexa to play KKYX Country Legends!

You just have to download the Alexa App on your phone, which you’ll need to set up the Alexa.

Then search under SKILLS for KKYX Country Legends. Tap on the skill, tap ENABLE, and you’re set to go!