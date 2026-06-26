Here are 10 of the most patriotic country songs to add to your playlist this 4th of July

We are getting ready to celebrate a BIG birthday - America is turning 250 and we’re sharing some of our favorite patriotic songs!
- American Soldier by Toby Keith
- Something To Be Proud Of by Montgomery Gentry
- Only In America by Brooks & Dunn
- One Hell Of An Amen by Brantley Gilbert
- Courtesy of The Red, White, And Blue by Toby Keith
- American Ride by Toby Keith
- Independence Day by Martina McBride
- It’s America by Rodney Atkins
- Made In America by Toby Keith
- Red Dirt Road by Brooks & Dunn