The Grand Ole Opry has made a big change with the help of Vince Gill

The Grand Ole Opry has redesigned their mic stand for only the fifth time since the venue opened in 1925!

The new mic stand was debuted during on March 1st during the Opry’s 100-year celebration.

The Opry posted a video of the new design with the help of legendary Opry member Vince Gill singing into it.

Vince has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1991.