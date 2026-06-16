German soccer fan documenting his time in America for the World Cup is going to meet Ella Langley

A German soccer fan named Freddy is documenting his trip across America during his time here for the World Cup. Freddy and his friends have tried to take in everything America has to offer - Bass Pro Shops, Buc-ee’s, Waffle House at 1am, and more!

We found another surreal place on our way. I know some people will say I’m too positive about everything I see, but this place was crazy. They had a shooting range in the store. pic.twitter.com/dBkEDzmRKo — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 11, 2026

DUDE LMAO THIS IS A GAS STATION😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YYFmWJiCQa — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 10, 2026

Just had our first Waffle House experience at 1am. Great food, great prices, and friendly staff. 10/10, we will be coming back.😋 pic.twitter.com/QHgftpqfoX — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 8, 2026

But, the collest moment of his trip came when Freddy posted a video of them driving through Texas listening to Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas.” He admitted he had never heard of Ella before coming to America, but now is a big fan of hers!

The best discovery of our road trip has been a musician called Ella Langley. We had never heard of her before, but after hearing her on pretty much every country radio station, we’ve become big fans. She’s basically the soundtrack of our trip. pic.twitter.com/IhQt4Z3vFV — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 10, 2026

Freddy is the luckiest Ella Fella on the planet because Ella caught wind of his journey across America and reached out to send him and his friends to her show and meet her!

WE’RE GOING TO AN ELLA LANGLEY CONCERT ON THE 18TH AND WE’RE EVEN GOING TO MEET HER!!!! — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 13, 2026

Freddy is living the American dream!