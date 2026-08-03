First time ever, country music owns top 5 spots on the Billboard Hot 100

If anyone tells you country music isn’t the hottest genre of music right now, you can politely tell them they’re a damn liar.
And here’s proof...
For the first time ever, country music has dominated the Billboard Hot 100 chart and owns the top 5 spots.
Keep in mind, the Billboard Hot 100 is all genres of music, all artists, and country leads the way with the Top 5.
The songs holding those top spots are:
#1 “Choosin’ Texas” - Ella Langley (16th week at #1)
#2 “Been By Now” - Morgan Wallen
#3 “I Knew It, I Knew You” - Taylor Swift
#4 “I Can’t Love You Anymore” - Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen
#5 “Boston” - Stella Lefty