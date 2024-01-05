Fans are encouraging Keith Urban to change his hairstyle after being spotted with a new look

Keith Urban RodeoHouston 2022 (Mike Lanier)

By Woody

Keith Urban was spotted at the beach with his family rocking a new hairstyle that his fans are loving!

We all know Keith’s iconic hairstyle he has had for years, but fans are encouraging him to switch it up to the newer look.

‘If only Keith would wear his hair back off his face like that’

‘Keith looks so much better with his hair back out of his face!!’

‘Keith looks totally different with his hair slicked back...’

‘Wish he’d wear his hair back all the time’

What do you think? Should Keith change it up, or keep it the same?


