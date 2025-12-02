Emily Bader, Tom Blyth travel the world in 'People We Meet on Vacation' new trailer

Tom Blyth and Emily Bader in 'People We Meet on Vacation.' (Netflix)

Poppy and Alex have their passports ready in the new People We Meet on Vacation trailer.

Netflix released the official trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy film on Tuesday. It's based on the popular book by Emily Henry, who serves as an executive producer on the movie.

Emily Bader and Tom Blyth star as the unlikely besties who spend their summers traveling together.

"Free-spirited Poppy and routine-loving Alex have been unlikely best friends for a decade, living in different cities but spending every summer vacation together," according to the film's logline. "The careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else — could they actually be the perfect romantic match?"

The trailer shows a montage of Poppy and Alex going on an initial vacation together. Before going to bed one night, Blyth's Alex proposes an idea.

"How about every summer, wherever we are, we meet somewhere in the world for a trip?" he asks.

"Deal," Bader's Poppy says in response.

Hearts Beat Loud director Brett Haley helmed the film from a script by Yulin Kuang and Amos Vernon & Nunzio Randazzo.

Sarah Catherine Hook, Lucien Laviscount, Miles Heizer, Jameela Jamil, Tommy Do, Lukas Gage, Alice Lee, Molly Shannon and Alan Ruck also star in the upcoming film.

People We Meet on Vacation flies on to Netflix on Jan. 9, 2026.

