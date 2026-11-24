Ella Langley back on top at #1 for a 29th week

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Ella Langley, winner of the Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Single of the Year, and Music Video of the Year awards, poses in the pressroom during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

She continues to break records, take home CMA’s and dominate the country music, that y’all is Ella Langley!

Ella’s “Choosin’ Texas” is #1 again on the Billboard Hot 100 for the 29th non-consecutive week. The previous record-holder for the longest run at #1 for 22 weeks was Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The CMA “Entertainer of the Year,” Ella Langley, was also just nominated for 7 GRAMMY Awards, including “Album of the Year.”

If you missed her 2026 Dandelion tour, here’s some good news for you...