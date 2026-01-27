Ella Langley announces new album “Dandelion”

We finally know what the countdown clock on Ella Langley’s website was for!
Just now, she announced her sophomore album titled “Dandelion” will out April 10th. But you don’t have to wait that long for new music.
The title track, “Dandelion,” comes out this Friday!
So excited to finally announce that my sophomore album ‘Dandelion’ will be out April 10th & the title track is yours this Friday! Welcome to Dandelionland 💛♬ original sound - Ella Langley