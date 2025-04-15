Duck Dynasty: The Revival Premiere Date Revealed

As Phil would say...this makes us ‘happy happy happy’ - Duck Dynasty is BACK!

Duck Dynasty: The Revival will start airing this spring on May 28th back on A&E with new episodes running Wednesdays at 9PM.

Back in the day Duck Dynasty was the most watched show on A&E - the Robertson family was everywhere in 2013 from clothes, to their famous duck calls, the hunting gear, pillows, hats - you name it, they probably had it. So to say we’re excited they are back would be an understatement!

We can expect appearances from Uncle Si, Miss Kay, Willie, Korie, John Luke, Sadie, Will Jr., Bella, Rebecca and so many more of our favorite Robertson’s plus some new ones too as the kids now are grown and have their own sweet babies!

The countdown is on...we’re so ready for May 28th!