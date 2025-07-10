Dolly Parton Has Put Songwriting On Hold Following Her Husband Carl Dean’s Death

Dolly Parton’s husband Carl Dean passed away back in March after almost 60 years of marriage. Since Carl’s passing Dolly has stayed pretty quiet - at the start of the summer Dolly shared that she honored Carl by visiting the church they were married in back in May of 1966. Her faith has really helped her in the hardest chapter of her life.

Dolly recently joined Khloe Kardashian’s podcast Khloe in Wonder Land. Khloe asked Dolly about ever having writer’s block and Dolly shared that there are "several things I have wanted to start, but I can’t do it." since her husbands passing. Dolly continues by saying “I’m just coming up with such wonderful beautiful ideas, but I think I won’t finish it. I can’t do it right now, because I got so many other things....There are times like that, things like that, that will stall you a little bit. But I’ll write something else though, if it comes.” -Dolly

Dolly Parton & Carl Dean’s love story is one we can all look up to - it sure was special.

Listen to the full interview HERE.