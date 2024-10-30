Dolly Parton Collaborates With Kendra Scott

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

By Chloe Nelson

Dolly Parton is collaborating with Kendra Scott - the collection is arriving November 13th and honors and celebrates Dolly’s 50th anniversary of “Love Is Like A Butterfly” album.

Check out a sneak peek of the collection HERE.

A collaboration a lifetime in the making: @Dolly Parton x Kendra Scott arrives November 13th. 💛✨🦋 A celebration of Kendra’s personal icon and role model, this collaboration commemorates the 50th anniversary of Dolly’s beloved album Love Is Like a Butterfly. Want to shop before everyone else? Become a Kendra Scott Insider and shop early on November 12th. #kendrascott #dolly #dollyparton

I'm a Florida native who was raised in South Florida! I fell in love with Country Music at a young age. I grew up listening to artists like Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, and Eric Church.

