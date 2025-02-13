Dierks Bentley shuts down rumors of him being a contestant on the next season of ‘Survivor’

Over the last month or so, fans have been believing that Dierks Bentley was going to be cast on the next season of Survivor after the show’s host Jeff Probst said that someone famous had applied in a recent episode of his podcast. Well, Dierks has shut down those rumors.

“I posted something online ... I actually tried to support a friend of mine here in town, saying she would be a great contestant on Survivor,” Dierks told Taste of Country Nights. “But it kind of came back toward me, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe this is a possibility.’”

“My daughter was like, ‘Dad, you’re a beast when you don’t sleep, and you would probably get canceled. You would probably say something absolutely crazy and you’d probably get canceled.’”

Dierks didn’t rule out being on the show in the future but said, “For now, I’m just gonna be a fan.”