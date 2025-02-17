Dierks Bentley announces tour with Zach Top

By Jay Edwards

Dierks Bentley just announced “The Broken Branches Tour” this morning and he could be coming to a city near you!

The tour kicks off May 29th in Austin, TX and runs through the end of August with stops along the way in Florida, California, Georgia, North Carolina and more.

Joining Dierks on tour will be Zach Top and The Band Loula. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday 2/21 at 10 am local time. However, if you’re part of “The Risers Fan Club,” you’ll get a pre-sale code to purchase tickets in advance.

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

