The "Debatable" 10 best country songs of the 80's

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 09: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Recording artist George Strait performs during one of his exclusive worldwide engagements, "Strait to Vegas" at T-Mobile Arena on September 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media)

Earlier in the week, I shared with you a list of what was believed to be the “10 Best Country Songs of the 90′s.” The list was decent, it was missing Shania and George, but it had some great songs on there. It wasn’t my personal list, it came from Holler and if you missed it, you can check it out here.

Now it’s time to back a decade to the 80′s. Surely there will be some George Strait on the list this time, right? Absolutely, and not once, but twice! According to Holler, here’s what they think are the 10 best country songs of the 80′s. What do you think?

1. “Amarillo by Morning” by George Strait

2. “Islands in the Stream” by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

3. “He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones

4. “9-5″ by Dolly Parton

5. “Always on My Mind” by Willie Nelson

6. “A Country Boy Can Survive” by Hank Williams Jr.

7. “All My Exes Live in Texas” by George Strait

8. “Slow Hand” by Conway Twitty

9. “Dixieland Delight” by Alabama (One of my personal top country songs of all-time!)

10. “When You Say Nothing at All” by Keith Whitley