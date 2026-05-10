Dave Coulier shares emotional health update amid cancer battle

Dave Coulier is shown in this promo shot for 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire,' on June 7, 2024. (Chris Willard/ABC)

Dave Coulier is opening up about the difficult reality of his ongoing cancer recovery, while also sharing some hopeful news with fans.

In a video posted to Instagram on Friday, the former Full House star gave followers a candid update on his health months after revealing his diagnosis with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"Hi, it's Dave, with an update," Coulier began the clip, acknowledging that many fans have noticed he looks and sounds different lately.

The actor explained that the changes are the result of the "extensive radiation" he underwent to treat carcinoma in his throat, in addition to battling lymphoma.

Coulier shared that the treatment has taken a major physical toll, revealing that he has not been able to eat solid food for months and has lost 45 pounds during the process. He also said the radiation has impacted his ability to speak.

Still, the comedian delivered some encouraging news amid the difficult recovery.

According to Coulier, recent scans and his overall prognosis are looking positive for both the carcinoma in his throat and the lymphoma.

While recovering away from the spotlight, Coulier said he has been staying busy creatively, spending time making artwork and doing creative writing offline.

The update prompted an outpouring of support from friends and fans in the comments section.

Kelly Rizzo, the widow of late Full House star Bob Saget, wrote, "You are so very loved, Dave. And truly no one is stronger than you. God bless you wonderful friend. Wish Bob was here to make you laugh."

His former Full House co-star Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler on the sitcom, also shared her support, commenting, "You're as handsome and funny as ever. I love you, poo poo!"

Earlier this year, Coulier appeared on Good Morning America to share another update on his recovery journey.

"It's been a roller coaster ride for sure," Coulier said during a live February 2026 interview. "I'm in remission with both cancers. And what a journey this has been."

The actor also used the appearance to encourage others to stay proactive about their health and screenings.

"I never wanted to be the poster boy for cancer, believe me, but now I feel like I can encourage people to get those prostate exams and mammograms and just talk to your doctors and get ahead of this," he said. "Because even though I'm in remission, I feel like cancer is always in the rearview mirror ... so early detection really means everything."

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