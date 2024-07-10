Daisy Edgar-Jones no longer starring in Carole King biopic

Actress Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals in a new interview that she’s no longer attached to star in a biopic about singer/songwriter Carole King.

Daisy, who stars in the new movie Twisters, was first attached to the Carole film back in 2022. She told Variety that the biopic is "no longer happening," although sources tell the trade it's still in development.

“I love Carole and I love that story, but it was a year ago that they decided [to no longer pursue it],” she said. “I think it’s a gorgeous story, and the script probably needs a little more time in the oven.”

Daisy says she learned to play piano for the film, and even met Carole on Zoom.

"I was like, 'This is the coolest thing ever,'" she says of connecting with King. "She really enjoyed Normal People, so she was a fan of that and I was a fan of hers."

Daisy adds, “I get so starstruck by musicians, much more than actors, and Carole was one where it was quite hard to keep my cool.”

