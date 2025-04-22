Country reigns most popular for MLB player walk-up songs this season

Reds Opening Day CINCINNATI, OHIO - MARCH 30: General view during the national anthem before the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day at Great American Ball Park on March 30, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) ((Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images))
By Woody

The MLB season is in full swing and country music is the most popular amongst its players this season!

Each player picks a song they walk-up to home plate to before they hit, or the mound before they pitch, and several country songs are on the top of the list.

Chris Stapleton’s “White Horse” is the most popular with seven players choosing it. Johnny Cash came in at second, Blake Shelton and Luke Combs were tied for third, and Morgan Wallen/ERNEST and Cody Jinks tied for fourth.

