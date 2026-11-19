NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Ella Langley, winner of the Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Single of the Year, and Music Video of the Year awards, poses in the pressroom during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Just in case you missed the CMA Awards last night in Nashville and want to know who won what award, you’ve come to the right place.

Here’s your quick and complete guide to all of last night’s winners:

Entertainer of the Year - Ella Langley

Female Vocalist of the Year - Ella Langley

Male Vocalist of the Year - Chris Stapleton

New Artist of the Year - Stephen Wilson Jr.

Vocal Group of the Year - The Red Clay Strays

Vocal Duo of the Year - Brooks & Dunn (Their 17th win for this award.)

Album of the Year - “Dandelion” by Ella Langley

Single of the Year - “Choosin’ Texas” by Ella Langley

Song of the Year - “Choosin’ Texas” by Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, and Joybeth Taylor

Music Video of the Year - “Choosin’ Texas” by Ella Langley

Musical Event of the Year - “McArthur” by Hardy, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, and Tim McGraw

Musician of the Year - Charlie Worsham

Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award - Brooks & Dunn