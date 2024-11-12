Check out the track list for Brooks & Dunn “REBOOT 2″

2024 CMT Music Awards - Show AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: (L-R) Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn perform onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images) (Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

“REBOOT 2″ from Brooks & Dunn is set to drop on Friday (11/15) and the list of stars on the track list is pretty amazing!

According to their website, “REBOOT 2 is the sequel to their acclaimed 2019 album REBOOT and follows the same format; except this time, a brand new group of today’s most engaging artists–from country and beyond–were given maximum creative freedom. The duo gave one simple direction: to reimagine the song to fit their own taste and style from the ground up.”

Which song are you most excited to hear?