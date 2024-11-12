Check out the track list for Brooks & Dunn “REBOOT 2″

“REBOOT 2″ from Brooks & Dunn is set to drop on Friday (11/15) and the list of stars on the track list is pretty amazing!
According to their website, “REBOOT 2 is the sequel to their acclaimed 2019 album REBOOT and follows the same format; except this time, a brand new group of today’s most engaging artists–from country and beyond–were given maximum creative freedom. The duo gave one simple direction: to reimagine the song to fit their own taste and style from the ground up.”
Which song are you most excited to hear?
REBOOT II is only ONE week away! Y'all ready? https://t.co/osTWcYlsWq pic.twitter.com/6BHxb9sPJo— Brooks & Dunn (@BrooksAndDunn) November 8, 2024