Charlie Sheen to release memoir titled 'The Book of Sheen'

Charlie Sheen is telling his own story.

The actor has announced his upcoming memoir, The Book of Sheen, which will be published by Gallery Books on Sept. 9.

Sheen wrote the memoir himself. It covers his childhood spent on film sets with his father, Martin Sheen; his early fame in projects like Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Spin City; and his eventual controversy-ridden time coping with divorces on drugs while starring on Two and a Half Men.

Sheen said he's happy to be able to tell his stories from his own perspective.

"My stories have been told for far too long through the eyes and pens of others," he said in a press release. "I think you'll agree, it's time to finally read these stories directly from the actual guy."

Jennifer Bergstrom, the senior vice president and publisher of Gallery Books, spoke about acquiring Sheen's memoir.

"Of all the Hollywood bad boys in history, Charlie Sheen might be the baddest of them all," Bergstrom said. "Now nearly eight years sober, Charlie writes candidly of every detox, retox, drug deal, and adventure along his challenging journey to freedom. We are so proud to share his story. His talent as an actor is now matched as a writer on every page."

The Book of Sheen is available for preorder now. It will also be available as an audiobook, which Sheen narrates.

