AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: (L-R) Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn perform onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

Kix Brooks & Ronnie Dunn of the legendary Brooks & Dunn will have a very speical night at the 60th CMA Awards as they are receiving the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at Bridgestone Arena!

Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, HARDY, Halestorm, & Marcus King will be featured as the musical guests honoring Brooks & Dunn. Did you know Brooks & Dunn are the first duo to receive this award too!? What a speical night it is going to be!

You can tune into the CMA’s live on ABC and Disney+ at 8PM EST., and avaliable the next day on Hulu.