Brooks & Dunn to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2025 Western Heritage Awards

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn are set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 65th Western Heritage Awards. The award will be presented at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on April 12th.

You better believe it. Brooks & Dunn are the Lifetime Achievement Award winners at the Western Heritage Awards.



The 65th Annual Awards, hosted here at The Cowboy, honor the best of the best in Western culture and media.



Each year, the museum recognizes people who have made significant contributions to Western heritage through works in film, television, literature and music.