In brief: Seth Green joins final season of 'The Conners' and more

Seth Green is joining The Conners family. The actor will be part of the show's cast for its upcoming seventh and final season, according to Deadline. He'll play a character named Chad, who is a new friend of Darlene's. The two confide in each other and bond, perhaps a little too much. The Conners will begin airing its six-episode final season on March 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC ...

Paramount+ has renewed Landman for a second season. The show, which comes from creators Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, stars Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore. It follows an "upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics," according to a press release ...

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper is making her way to TV. Hulu has announced a new unscripted series, which will be created and hosted by Cooper. Currently using the working title Overboard for Love, the show is a dating series set aboard a luxury yacht. Singles will mix, mingle and find love — but there's a twist, as gaining access to the amenities on the ship will not be easy. "As the journey unfolds, romance ignites; alliances form; and hearts are shattered. In the end, only one couple will reign supreme. Who will rise to the top, and who will be left stranded?" the show's official logline reads ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.