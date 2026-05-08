In brief: 'I Will Find You' official teaser trailer and more

We now have our first look at Harlan Coben's new mystery show, I Will Find You. Netflix has released the official teaser and release date for the upcoming series. It will debut to the streaming service on June 18. Sam Worthington, Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia, Logan Browning and Chi McBride star in the series, which will have eight 45-minute episodes. It follows an innocent father serving life for the murder of his own son who discovers his child may still be alive ...

We Were Liars has added six new actors as series regulars in its season 2 cast. Prime Video has announced that Josh Dallas, Costa D'Angelo, Parker Lapaine, Peyton List, Elysia Roorbach and Madison Wolfe have joined the second season of the series adaptation of E. Lockhart's novel ...

Shailene Woodley has scored her next role. Deadline reports that the actress is set to lead the upcoming erotic thriller film Mother's Helper. She will star alongside Milo Callaghan and Luke Kirby. The film follows a woman who is struggling to balance work, kids and marriage, and hires a handsome young man to help out around the house ...

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