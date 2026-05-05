In brief: Demi Moore, Chloé Zhao join 79th Cannes Film Festival jury and more

The jury for the 79th Cannes Film Festival has been revealed. The previously announced president of this year's festival will be director Park Chan-wook. He is set to be joined by a jury consisting of Demi Moore, Ruth Negga, Laura Wandel, Chloé Zhao, Diego Céspedes, Isaach De Bankolé, Paul Laverty and Stellan Skarsgård. This jury will award one of the 22 films in competition the festival's highest prize, the Palme d'or. The winner will be announced on May 23 ...

Speaking of the Cannes Film Festival, Variety reports that Jacob Elordi dropped out of participating in this year's jury due to a foot injury. The outlet reports that Elordi recently broke his foot. Members of the Cannes jury must travel along the Croisette — a prominent road in Cannes, France — for premieres, press conferences and parties. It's presumed Elordi felt he was unable to do so due to his injury ...

Lucy Hale is set for her next romantic comedy. Deadline reports the actress will star in the upcoming fantasy romance film Vision Board. It will reunite her with The Hating Game and Which Brings Me to You director Peter Hutchings for their third collaboration. The movie follows a struggling fashion designer who drunkenly assembles a vision board and then wakes up to find herself living the dream life she assembled ...

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