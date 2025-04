Brantley Gilbert stops his show so a member of his road team can pop the question to his girlfriend

Brantley Gilbert had to pause one of his recent shows because of “technical difficulties.”

The difficulties were just an act so that a member of his road team, Brandon, could pop the question to his girlfriend Lia.