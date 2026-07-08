Blake Shelton reveales the coolest number in his contacts

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Blake Shelton is a country music legend. He has spent decades releasing some of our favorite songs and biggest hits! Plus, he was a coach on The Voice for 12 years - crazy to think he spent 23 seasons as Coach Blake! I mean, a guy like him has to have some of the coolest numbers in his phone, right?!

Blake shared with Taste Of Country Nights the craziest contact in his phone is...golf legend John Daly!

“One that just happened was John Daly...I met John Daly and we traded phone numbers, I had met him before but we didn’t have each other’s phone numbers and we texted a few times.” -Blake Shelton

How cool is that?! Maybe they’ll get to play a round of golf soon!