Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reunite in first look at Netflix's 'The Rip'

Ben Affleck as Detective Sergeant J.D. Byrne and Matt Damon as Lieutenant Dane Dumars in 'The Rip.' (Claire Folger/Netflix)

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite in the first look at the new film The Rip.

Netflix released the first images and new details about the film on Tuesday. The movie, which stars Affleck and Damon, follows a team of cops in Miami, Florida, who discover millions of dollars in a rundown stash house.

"Soon, the trust between them begins to erode, especially once outside forces learn about the size of the seizure. Everything is called into question — including who they can rely on," according to a description from Netflix.

Joe Carnahan wrote and directed the film, which stars the famous best friends as Lieutenant Dane Dumars (Damon) and Detective Sergeant J.D. Byrne (Affleck). In the new photos, the actors are seen working closely together and as part of a greater team.

As for what audiences can expect from the film, Carnahan told Netflix the story came from a "deeply personal experience" his friend went through as the head of tactical narcotics for the Miami Dade police department.

"It's inspired in part by his life and then, by my enduring love for those classic '70's cop thrillers that really valued the character and interpersonal relationships and became touchstones of that era — films like Serpico and Prince of The City and more recently, Michael Mann's Heat," Carnahan said.

The film's ensemble also includes Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Sasha Calle, Nestor Carbonell, Lina Esco, Scott Adkins and Kyle Chandler.

Affleck and Damon also produce the film alongside the latter's wife, Luciana Damon.

The Rip streams on Netflix on Jan. 16, 2026.

