Ayo Edebiri to write, star in live-action 'Barney' film

Ayo Edebiri and A24 are a happy family.

The actress has been tapped to write and star in a Barney live-action film for the studio. It will be codeveloped by A24 and Daniel Kaluuya's company, 59% Productions, in partnership with Mattel Films, which is the IP owner of Barney.

A24 confirmed the news Tuesday in a post on Instagram. The studio shared a graphic created by Variety announcing the news.

"We're a happy family," A24 captioned its post, in which it also tagged Edebiri and Kaluuya, and posted in collaboration with Barney the Dinosaur and Mattel.

While Kaluuya is a lead producer on the project, he will not act alongside Edebiri in the film, Variety reports. Plot details are unknown, but back when the project was first announced in November 2019, Mattel Films' Robbie Brenner said working with Kaluuya would let their studio "take a completely new approach to Barney that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations."

Rowan Riley will produce alongside Kaluuya for 59% Productions, while Kevin McKeon and Andrew Scannell will produce for Mattel Films. Brenner will oversee as producer for Mattel Films with A24.

The film will be based on the purple dinosaur character from the beloved children's TV series Barney & Friends, which premiered in 1992 and aired for 14 seasons.

