Ashley Cooke joins Riley Green on an episode of “Marshals” this weekend

Riley Green isn’t the only country superstar you’ll see on the “Yellowstone” spinoff called “Marshals” this weekend. Nope, you’ll get to see Ashley Cooke, too!
Ashley said she’s a huge Taylor Sheridan fan, so when she got the call to be on the show, it was a dream come true!
The show airs on CBS and you can check out her episode this Sunday ni0ght at 8pm. She will be performing her song “Next To You.”
@theashleycooke
this is wild… tune in sunday @ 8pm et on @CBS / @Paramount+! 🤠 @marshalscbs #marshals #yellowstone♬ next to you - Ashley Cooke