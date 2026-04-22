Allison Janney, Andrew Rannells film 'Miss You, Love You' lands at HBO

Andrew Rannells and Allison Janney in 'Miss You, Love You.' (Jordin Althaus/HBO)

Miss You, Love You is headed to HBO.

The new film, which had a secret screening at this year's Sundance Film Festival, is set to premiere to HBO on May 29. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Miss You, Love You stars Allison Janney and Andrew Rannells, while Jim Rash wrote and directed it. Janney plays a grieving widow named Diane Patterson who is forced to plan her husband's funeral with a complete stranger: her estranged son's assistant, Jamie Simms, played by Rannells.

"As they fumble through grief and their strange, darkly funny circumstances, buried secrets and long-held resentments surface, but their partnership becomes an unlikely conduit for connection, laughter, and healing for this mother and her unexpected surrogate son," according to the film's official logline.

The film also stars Bonnie Hunt as Judith Bibbs, Suzy Nakamura as Kathy, Oscar Nuñez as Minister and Lisa Schurga as Nance.

"I'm absolutely thrilled! To be championed by HBO and included among their exemplary library of films and series is humbling. It’s the perfect home," Rash said in a press release.

Francesca Orsi, the executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO Drama series and films, said that "Jim Rash has crafted a film that masterfully navigates grief, family, and the weight of buried trauma with a comedic lightness that never undercuts its depth."

She continued, "At its center, Allison Janney and Andrew Rannells deliver beautifully calibrated performances as Diane and Jamie, two people bound by loss, misunderstanding. We’re thrilled to bring this beautifully human story into the HBO Films family and can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

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