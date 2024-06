Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music Of Loretta Lynn Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Country music icon Alan Jackson will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for songwriting at the 2024 Nashville Songwriters Awards ceremony.

Jackson is joining an elite group of country music legends who’ve received this honor including Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson, Bill Anderson, Garth Brooks and Bobby Braddock.

The 2024 Nashville Songwriters Awards will be held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 24th.