7 country stars that played college or pro football

UAB Blazers v Georgia Bulldogs ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 16: Sam Hunt #3 of the UAB Blazers checks the sidelines for a play during their game against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 16, 2006 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

By Jay Edwards

Now that football season is in full swing, I thought it would be fun to take a look at which country artists had a helmet and pads in their hands before a guitar and a mic. Here’s a list of country stars on your radio today that were once lacing up their cleats and played football in either college or at the next level...

1. Sam Hunt - After a successful high school career, Sam Hunt went on to play at two different colleges. He was a QB at Middle Tennessee State University and then at UAB. Watch some highlights of Sam below when he took on FSU in 2007.

2. Chase Rice - Chase was a 6′ 3″ 230 lb linebacker for the University of North Carolina. The once Tarheel was forced to end his career early due to an ankle injury.

3. Garth Brooks - Garth was a star football player in high school and had the opportunity to play in college. However, he went to OSU on a track and field scholarship instead. However, he did have a brief stint as a MLB player, too!

4. Toby Keith - Toby Keith was well on his way to a career on the football field, but lucky for us he ended up a country music legend. However, right out of high school, he played semi-pro football for the Oklahoma City Drillers. As you probably already know, Toby was a huge Oklahoma fan and one of their biggest donors.

5. Lee Brice - I just met Lee for the first time a few weeks ago and I’m 6′ 4″ 275 lbs and Lee is a big dude! Lee was a walk-on at Clemson and eventually earned a scholarship as a lineman before an elbow injury ended his football career. Fortunately for you and me, that elbow still allows him to play that guitar!

6. Trace Adkins - Trace stands 6′ 6″ and weighs in at 240 lbs, a big guy! He was an offensive lineman for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs before blowing out his knee.

7. Riley Green - Duckman was the QB for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks before falling in love with country music.

You can read about a few more country stars that played football, including Kenny Chesney, at Taste of Country.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

