7 country stars that got their start on reality TV

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 18: (L-R) Riley Green and Jamey Johnson perform onstage for the Cowboy As It Gets Tour 2026 at Bridgestone Arena on April 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

Riley Green: Cowboy As It Gets Tour 2026 - Nashville, TN

You probably know by now that Morgan Wallen was a contestant on “The Voice” in 2014 and didn’t win, but I’d say he’s doing just fine right now.

You probably also know that Carrie Underwood got her start on “American Idol” and won the whole thing and now she’s back as a judge.

But did you know that these sever other country stars also got their start on reality TV and some weren’t even singing competition shows?

Miranda Lambert: She finished third on “Nashville Star” Season 1 in 2003.

Chris Young: He won “Nashville Star” Season 4 in 2006.

Kacey Musgraves: She finished 7th on “Nashville Star” Season 5 in 2007.

Chase Rice: He was the runner-up on “Survivor: Nicaragua” in 2010.

Jamey Johnson: He was on Fox’s “Nashville” in 2007.

Riley Green: He won the fifth season of “Redneck Island”.

Michael Ray: He won “The Next: Fame Is at Your Doorstep” in 2012.