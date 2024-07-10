7 Country Stars That Also Served Our Country

Willie Nelson, left, and George Strait perform at Willie: Life & Songs Of An American Outlaw at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

By Jay Edwards

Did you know these very famous country artists also served our country before they served up some great music? If you liked them before, you’re going to like them even more, after finding out they served in one these branches of our military.

Zach Bryan - He joined the Navy at age 17 and served 8 years! In 2021, he received an honorable discharge before pursuing music.


Willie Nelson - He served in our United States Air Force after leaving high school in 1950. According to Ranker, Willie served 9 months after being medically discharged for back problems.

Craig Morgan - Craig served 17-years in the Army and Army Reserves.

George Strait - The King served in the U.S. Army for 4-years, from 1971-1975.

Johnny Cash - In the 1950′s, Johnny Cash served in the Air Force for 4-years.

Jamey Johnson - After attending Jacksonville State University, Jamey Johnson served in the United States Marine Corps from 1994-2002.

Conway Twitty - He could have played for the Phillies, but he was drafted by the Army instead and served in the Korean War..


