The 10 best country albums of the 21st century

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) George Strait and Chris Stapleton perform onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

Let’s take a look at what Billboard named the 10 best country albums of the 21st century and see if you agree.

It’s not a subjective list, who their personal favs are, but more on how their albums actually performed on the charts from January 1, 2000 up to December 28, 2024.

Here are the Top 10:

1. “Traveller” by Chris Stapleton

2. “This One’s for You” by Luke Combs

3. “Dangerous: The Double Album” by Morgan Wallen

4. “If I Know Me” by Morgan Wallen

5. “What You See Is What You Get” by Luke Combs

6. “Montevallo” by Sam Hunt

7. “Taylor Swift” by Taylor Swift

8. “Here’s to the Good Times” by Florida Georgia Line

9. “Fearless” by Taylor Swift

10. “Crash My Party” by Luke Bryan

You can check out 11-50 at Country Chord, which is where you’ll see names like George Strait, Gretchen Wilson and Kane Brown.

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

