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The real cost of waiting too long to fix crooked teeth

The real cost of waiting too long to fix crooked teeth

The real cost of waiting too long to fix crooked teeth includes tooth decay, jaw pain, and dental complications that can lead to costly restorative treatment.

According to a leading dental journal, 76% of Americans admit a smile is the most important physical trait that makes an impression, yet many avoid smiling in photos. Sixty percent of respondents in the same survey believe straightening their teeth would be beneficial.

Crooked or misaligned teeth are common, and those without obvious issues who have accepted their appearance may be tempted to forego treatment. Corrective measures are not only about aesthetics, as the risks of not fixing teeth include significant health problems.

Why Delayed Treatment Can Make Crooked Teeth More Expensive

Choosing to fix crooked teeth may not always be an easy decision due to fear of dental procedures and their high financial cost. However, the impact of misaligned teeth can be severe, resulting in painful dental issues that may cost even more in the long run.

Here are a few reasons why:

They're Harder to Clean

Misaligned teeth can be harder to clean, often due to bad angles, crowding, and overlapping. These issues make brushing and flossing less effective, resulting in trapped food and plaque buildup.

The risk of gum disease/inflammation, tooth decay, and cavities increases, requiring more frequent dental visits and treatments.

Bigger Dental Issues May Arise

Crooked teeth often cause an uneven bite that, over time, can lead to chronic jaw discomfort or pain. The stress on jaw muscles can lead to temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder, which in severe cases may require surgery.

Uneven alignment weakens tooth enamel due to improper bite pressure. If this occurs, you may experience sensitivity, chipping, and fractures that can only be rectified with complex orthodontic treatments.

Emotional Consequences

According to Cigna, 93% of people who are satisfied with their smile have excellent or very good self-confidence. Unfortunately, the converse is also true, as many people who are self-conscious about their smiles may avoid social interactions due to anxiety about their appearance.

The Financial Costs Increase

Fixing misaligned teeth requires a substantial investment, but the financial cost of dental negligence can be even more significant. The cost of delaying dental care for crooked teeth could include:

Multiple dental visits for tooth decay, cavities, or gum disease

Oral surgery for TMJ

Complex orthodontic treatments for complications resulting from improper bite pressure

Severe cases may require full-mouth reconstruction, which can range from $20,000 to $50,000 without insurance.

When to See an Orthodontist

If you have visible crowding, challenges cleaning your teeth, bite issues, or jaw discomfort, you should see an orthodontist. Benefits of early dental treatment include a healthy smile, fewer complications, and greater self-esteem. Several treatment options are available and include:

Traditional Orthodontic Braces: to correct severe misalignment

to correct severe misalignment Clear Aligners: less visible and removable, with a shorter treatment timeline

less visible and removable, with a shorter treatment timeline Cosmetic Dentistry: dental bonding or veneers

Consult a qualified orthodontist before deciding on treatment. They will assess your dental issues and recommend the best option.

Enhancing Your Smile and Avoiding Complications

The longer you take to fix crooked teeth, the greater the likelihood of health-related problems and more expensive treatments. Scheduling an evaluation is the first step to enhancing your smile and avoiding complications.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.