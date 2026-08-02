Independent Contributor

To pick good country songs for long motorcycle tours, you should build a playlist that matches the rhythm of the ride and include classic country songs that never get old on the open road. Modern country tracks can also keep the energy high, but don't forget the storytelling songs for quiet scenic miles.

The IIHS reports that the number of on-road motorcycles registered in the US has been generally increasing, as it's doubled from 4.3 million in 2002 to 8.8 million in 2023. There's something about the freedom you can get on the road, and this is why people are frequently gathering for motorcycle tours.

These trips can be long, though, so you'll want to create a nice playlist.

How Can You Build a Playlist That Matches the Rhythm of the Ride?

The best touring motorcycle playlists don't just feature great songs; they follow the pace of the journey. You should start with upbeat country tracks that capture the excitement of leaving town, then transition into slower, reflective songs as the miles roll by.

Classic artists to use include:

Johnny Cash

Willie Nelson

Waylon Jennings

Pair these with modern voices such as Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, and Lainey Wilson. Variety can help prevent listening fatigue during long rides, especially when you're spending several hours in the saddle.

Do Classic Country Songs Never Get Old on the Open Road?

Some country songs seem like they were written specifically for Harley motorcycles on tour. For example, "On the Road Again" by Willie Nelson is an obvious favorite, and Johnny Cash's "I've Been Everywhere" is, too.

These other examples all provide timeless storytelling that fits perfectly with scenic backroads:

"Mountain Music" by Alabama

"Country Boy Can Survive" by Hank Williams Jr.

"Amarillo by Morning" by George Strait

Modern Country Tracks That Keep the Energy High

Today's country artists continue to produce songs that fit perfectly into long motorcycle adventures. Songs like "Traveller," "Springsteen," and "Drink in My Hand" give enough energy to keep spirits high without overwhelming the ride.

Don't forget about female artists, too, such as:

Lainey Wilson

Ashley McBryde

Miranda Lambert

Don't Forget the Storytelling Songs for Quiet Scenic Miles

Not every part of a motorcycle tour calls for high-energy music. Slower storytelling songs can make the journey even more meaningful, and they can reduce the chances of accidents, too. Oklahoma City motorcycle attorneys often see clients who get in wrecks because they aren't as aware of their surroundings, so quieter, more peaceful tracks can help with safety.

These songs can also encourage you to appreciate the scenery rather than simply chase the next destination. A handful of emotional ballads alongside faster songs can help you create a more balanced playlist.

Have Fun on Your Motorcycle Tours

If you've got a Harley-Davidson collecting dust, then clean it off and hop on some motorcycle tours. Cue up a playlist based on our tips, and you'll have amazing adventures.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.