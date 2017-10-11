WIN @ 6:12 & 10:12

Mon-Fri 6:12am & 10:12am

Now That’s Country @ The Brauntex 10/21

Win a pair of tickets to “Now That’s Country!” at the Brauntex Theater in downtown New Braunfels on October 21st!

Tony Gloria Productions Presents NOW THAT'S COUNTRY: Classic Country Hits of the 60s, 70s & 80s! Join HALEY SCARNATO (American Idol) & JEFF FAIRCHILD (NBC's Nashville Star) and the cast and band of "Now That's Country" for a Fun-Filled Review of famous Classic Country hits--True American Classic Country at its best! Special Guest is San Antonio's entertainer WAYNE HARPER. Fun for all ages!

Tickets available now at Brauntex.org