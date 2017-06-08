Now Playing
Posted: June 08, 2017

Tickets at 8:12

By Simmons Brody

Starting 6/12 Mon-Fri 8:12am 

Loretta Lynn @ Majestic Theatre 8/5

Win a pair of tickets to see Country Legend Loretta Lynn at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday, August 5th! 

Tickets and more information available at majesticempire.com!

