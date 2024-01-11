Get Prepared for Severe Winter Weather Beginning Sunday

Arctic Front Set to Arrive Sunday

Winter Weather Alert

By Johnnie Walker

According to meteorologists, temperatures will plummet early Sunday morning as an Arctic Front moves into the San Antonio area.

The San Antonio area could be in the 20s with wind chill from Sunday through Wednesday morning. Some areas could be below freezing for longer than 48 hours.

Those attending the San Antonio MLK March should prepare for cold temperatures, wear layers, and stay as warm as possible.

Protect your family and home

  • Remember the 4 Ps - Pipes, Plants, Pets, and People.
  • It’s not just the pipes you should be careful with, but also your electical outlets. The SA Fire Department reminds you about electrical safety. Learn more here.

Stay up to date with the temperatures here.
Watch for any emergency weather alerts here.

