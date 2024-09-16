Three-Run 7th Inning Lifts Missions Past Cardinals

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals Friday night. In a 1-1 game, the Missions plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. With an insurance run in the eighth inning, San Antonio secured a 5-2 victory. (Reynaldo Holguin/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals Friday night. In a 1-1 game, the Missions plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. With an insurance run in the eighth inning, San Antonio secured a 5-2 victory.

Braden Nett was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander made his Double-A debut after joining the club in Tulsa. Nett stranded two runners in the top of the first inning. After retiring the first batter, he allowed a single to Nathan Church. Nett struck out the next batter before walking Matt Lloyd. He struck out RJ Yeager to end the frame.

Nett pitched out of another jam in the third inning. Bryan Torres drew a walk to start the frame. After retiring the next batter, Nett allowed a single to Jimmy Crooks. Lloyd ended the inning by grounding into a double play.

Max Rajcic was the starting pitcher for the Cardinals. After two scoreless frames, the right-hander allowed a run in the bottom of the third inning. Anthony Vilar walked and stole second base. Lucas Dunn was hit by a pitch. Rajcic retired the next batter before walking Ripken Reyes. Marcos Castanon drove in Vilar with a single to left field. The Missions took a 1-0 lead.

Springfield tied the game in the top of the fourth inning. On the first pitch of the frame, Yeager hit a line drive over the left field wall for a home run. His 15th long ball of the season made it a 1-1 game.

The Cardinals threatened to score in the top of the fifth inning. With one man down, Torres walked, and Church singled. Crooks grounded out which allowed the runners to move into scoring position. Jackson Wolf took over on the mound. The southpaw struck out Lloyd to end the inning.

In his first Double-A outing, Nett allowed one run on four hits across 4.2 innings of work. He allowed five walks while striking out three batters.

In the top of the seventh inning, Springfield put another runner in scoring position. Chris Rotondo began the inning with a base hit. Wolf struck out the next batter. With Torres at the plate, Rotondo stole second base. Torres grounded out and Rotondo advanced to third base. Church struck out swinging to end the frame.

With Andrew Marrero in the game, San Antonio plated three runs in the seventh inning. Vilar walked to start the frame. Dunn and Kai Murphy reached on bunt singles. Reyes drove in two runs with a double to right field. Castanon drove in a run with sacrifice fly. The Missions took a 4-1 lead.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Cardinals loaded the bases. Crooks walked to begin the frame. Wolf struck out the next batter before handing the ball off to Carter Loewen. Yeager reached base on a fielding error. Loewen struck out Leonardo Bernal for the second out. Noah Mendlinger drew a walk to load the bases. Chase Davis entered the game as a pinch-hitter. Davis reached on a fielder’s choice as Castanon attempted to get the out at second base. Crooks scored on the play. Jeremy Rivas struck out swinging to end the frame. The Cardinals cut the deficit to 4-2.

San Antonio added an insurance run in the eighth inning. Facing Nathanael Heredia, Mears hit a homer to left field. His fifth home run of the year made it a 5-2 game.

Carter Loewen remained in the game for the ninth inning. He retired all three batters to convert his first save of the season.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 5-2

With the win, San Antonio improves to 30-36, 61-73 on the season

Attendance: 4,154

Braden Nett (Missions starter): ND, 4.2 IP, 4 H, ER, 5 BB, 3 K, HR

Max Rajcic (Cardinals starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 3 H, ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Prospect Recap

Bradgley Rodriguez (#11 Padres prospect): DNP

Braden Nett (#20 Padres prospect): ND, 4.2 IP, 4 H, ER, 5 BB, 3 K, HR

Romeo Sanabria (#24 Padres prospect): DNP

Ryan Bergert (#26 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, September 14th

David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): DNP

Jimmy Crooks (#5 Cardinals prospect): 1-4, R, BB, 2 K

Chase Davis (#7 Cardinals prospect): 0-1, RBI

Leonardo Bernal (#9 Cardinals prospect): 1-2, 2 BB, K

Max Rajcic (#18 Cardinals prospect): ND, 5.0 IP, 3 H, ER, 2 BB, 5 K

The San Antonio Missions continue their six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday, September 14th. Right-hander Ryan Bergert (2-9, 4.89) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Trent Baker (3-6, 5.21) is scheduled to pitch for the Cardinals. Saturday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.